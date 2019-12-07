Sky and NOW TV already offer a variety of content, including British series like MTV's Geordie Shore and Comedy Central's Drunk History UK. They also have an exclusive partnership with the prestigious American network HBO for US series such as Game of Thrones and Watchmen, and Sky have their own range of acclaimed productions, including Chernobyl, Catherine the Great and Brassic.

Sky also have a deal in place for a variety of box sets from Channel 4 (like Derry Girls and The Inbetweeners) and the BBC (like Only Fools and Horses and Absolutely Fabulous) - suggesting that BritBox has quite the task on its hands if it is to draw customers away.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer for Sky UK and Ireland, said: “This partnership is another brilliant example of how collaboration between UK broadcasters means our customers get even more great, British content alongside award-winning shows from across the Atlantic, further establishing Sky and NOW TV’s reputation as the home of the best content, all in one place.”

More like this

While Netflix is still the most popular streaming service on the global market, recent launches of Disney+, BritBox and Apple TV+ have created an atmosphere of fierce competition. One thing's for sure: the so-called 'streaming wars' aren't going to quieten down any time soon.

Advertisement

The Channel 5 catalogue is available now for Sky customers and will be added to NOW TV in the coming weeks