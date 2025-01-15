Filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, Six the Musical Live! will feature the six original West End cast members – Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

Wondering when the filmed performance will be available to watch in cinemas? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Six the Musical in cinemas

Six the Musical. Six the Musical

Six the Musical Live! will hit cinemas on 6th April in the UK and Ireland.

The filmed performance, which is being distributed by Universal Pictures, will likely screen at a host of cinemas including ODEON, VUE, Everyman and more.

Helen Parker, executive vice president of Universal Pictures Content Group, said they "can't wait" to bring the production to the big screen.

She said: "As pioneers of the theatrical event cinema model, Universal Pictures Content Group enjoyed the privilege of working with outstanding leading producers from the world of musical theatre on their globally successful highly acclaimed live shows, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz and many more.

Show creators Marlow and Moss added: "We’re so grateful that we had opportunity to film the show, and that we get to share Six with a wider audience in this new and exciting way."

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.