The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Simu Liu wants to team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America

Simu Liu wants to team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America

The Shang-Chi star has said that that a collaboration between him and Anthony Mackie's Captain America could be "on the cards".

Shang-Chi

Published:

Simu Liu is just days away from making his Marvel debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he’s already proposing ideas for his next MCU project.

Advertisement

The Shang-Chi star has revealed that he’d love to appear in another Marvel film alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, hinting that a collaboration could be “on the cards”.

“I mean, obviously being the Marvel nerd I am, I have watched every single DC plus Marvel show, and I thought his monologue at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just so fantastic,” he told the Associated Press.

“And the way that he embodies the role and the poise, what a perfect way to wrap up the arc of the Falcon, and then what a beautiful way to begin another chapter as the new Captain America.

“Again, this is a purely hypothetical thing – I would, hypothetically, love to potentially, perhaps, maybe someday work with him… if that was on the cards,” he added. “Maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I’ve already said too much!”

Advertisement

Draw your own conclusions from that!

Earlier this month, Liu told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he’s keeping his “fingers crossed” for a Shang-Chi sequel.”Certainly I hope to be back,” he said.
“Where we leave off in the movie certainly kind of alludes to it. Fingers crossed.” Meanwhile, Awkwafina, who plays Katy in the film, said she would “love” to return for a sequel, adding: “I think it would be cool to see if [Katy] develops any interests in anything. But I think, really, I want to see where her and Shang’s relationship goes.”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 3rd September. For all the latest movie news, check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on telly tonight. 

Tags

All about Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Picture7

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get an Outsunny Wooden Gardening Box for under £80!

Get offer