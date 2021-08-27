Simu Liu wants to team up with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America

Simu Liu is just days away from making his Marvel debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he’s already proposing ideas for his next MCU project.

The Shang-Chi star has revealed that he’d love to appear in another Marvel film alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, hinting that a collaboration could be “on the cards”.

“I mean, obviously being the Marvel nerd I am, I have watched every single DC plus Marvel show, and I thought his monologue at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just so fantastic,” he told the Associated Press.

“And the way that he embodies the role and the poise, what a perfect way to wrap up the arc of the Falcon, and then what a beautiful way to begin another chapter as the new Captain America.

“Again, this is a purely hypothetical thing – I would, hypothetically, love to potentially, perhaps, maybe someday work with him… if that was on the cards,” he added. “Maybe, again, not sure, cannot confirm nor deny. I’ve already said too much!”

Draw your own conclusions from that!