Groening made the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, telling fans "Disney wants something for its money" after its acquisition of 20th Century Fox - a move which saw Disney obtain the entirety of Fox's property rights, including The Simpsons, ahead of new streaming platform Disney+. Since the first movie grossed $527.1 million at the box office, Disney will certainly get 'something for its money', if the second instalment reaches the same success.

Groening said the time is nearing for a sequel as the team have "almost recovered" from the first, which he claimed "almost killed us".

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening (Getty Images)

"We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie," he said. "That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost."

Although Groening has announced a second movie, he has not confirmed if production is underway, so don't hold out for a release date anytime soon. After the news that the TV series has been commissioned for another two series we might have to wait a few years before further news updates on movie number two surface.

Will there be a uh-(d)oh moment of Homer's? Probably. Will Springfield still be a health hazard? Potentially. Will Spider-Pig remain a character? Hopefully. Will Disney make their money? Almost certainly.

We have little information and no answers, but for now, Simpsons fans can look forward to the upcoming Halloween special: A Stranger Things parody for the series' 666th episode. Spooky, but I'm sure we all can't wait to see Lisa with Eleven's bloody nose and super powers trying to save Springfield from a demented creature.