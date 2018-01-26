Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the Hot Fuzz actor explains: "I’ve now done the ultimate nerd hat trick – Doctor Who, Star Wars and Star Trek."

And his Mission: Impossible Fallout co-star Henry Cavill may be a big-name Hollywood actor, but he bows to Pegg's wisdom on all things nerdy. “I’m quite geeky too and Simon and I talk about that stuff on set – quietly in dark corners!" he says. "Simon’s knowledge is a tad more extensive than mine, but I’m trying to catch up.”

"But you are Superman, and that beats everything," Pegg consoles him.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 26th January at 10.35pm on BBC1