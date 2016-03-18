Spielberg’s latest project is an adaptation of Ernest Cline’s award-winning novel of the same name, which was released in 2011.

The story delves into the year 2044, where the aptly named Wade Watts has a love for all things virtual, especially virtual utopia OASIA. But when OASIS's creator dies, and vows to leave his estate to whoever finds a hidden Easter egg within his virtual world, Wade finds himself locked in a deathly race to figure out the hidden puzzles in a bid to become one of the most powerful people in the world.

Advertisement

It’s understood Tye Sheridan (Mud, Joe) will play the lead, with Pegg expected to take on the role of Orgen Morrow, the co-creator of OASIS. Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight Rises) are also expected to star.