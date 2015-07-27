According to the BBC, the actor’s official online CV on the Spotlight website had included the role, until it was later taken down once the story broke. It’s unclear exactly what part his character Senator Jebel would play in the story, but the casting is notably one of the first since the announcement that Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones will take on the lead. The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin is also rumoured to have a part alongside Forest Whitaker, Ben Mendelsohn and Riz Ahmed.

We can almost see Aris’ triumphant performance already – making comments that irritate the heroes, sort of standing in the background, going a bit mad later on and giggling a lot – it’ll have the rabid Anderson online forums in an uproar and we can’t wait to see it.

Maybe he’ll help Felicity Jones steal the Death Star plans with her rebel comrades, or maybe he’ll stand in their way – either way, it’s a lovely gift for the loyal Andersonians after Aris’s other BBC series, spy drama The Game, was cancelled recently. Once again, everything’s coming up Aris.

Star Wars: Rogue One will be released on 16th December 2016