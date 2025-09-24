This isn't Wilson's first time appearing in an underdog story about singing (see Pitch Perfect) and the project was actually initially announced back in 2019, when it had the title Seoul Girls.

Originally, the plot was going to follow a Korean-American high school girl and her attempts at success with her band (as originally reported in Deadline), but plans have changed.

Now, the film will confront the toxicity of the music industry and balance the focus between the new group and Wilson's character, a girl group veteran who has her own struggles.

As well as Wilson and Smith, a number of big names will be joining the cast including Randall Park, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, Guz Khan, Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls, Mel C of the Spice Girls, and Shaznay Lewis of All Saints.

Roberts, Mel C, Lewis, and Wilson herself will form fictional group Girlfriends, so the cast's history and experience should help give the band a touch of realism.

BAFTA/Darcy Hemley

As for the band Wilson's character creates? Names are being kept under wraps for now, but a search was conducted nationwide throughout the US to find the new young leads.

Wilson has been involved with several musicals now, from the early days of the Pitch Perfect franchise right through to her directorial debut and she says Girl Group is specifically going to bring back some of the Pitch Perfect vibes (and not just with the alliterative title).

She said: "Ever since being a part of the Pitch Perfect franchise, I’ve always wanted to create something similar. Girl Group is just so fun and full of spirit that’s ready to have you singing and dancing out of the cinema. This is the ultimate girl power movie!"

The film is being produced by Live Nation Studios, who were behind Bradley Cooper's multi-award-winning A Star Is Born and David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream.

