Most of the main cast from the last time are back for this second movie including Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as the titular hero, while there are also a few big name additions as three new antagonists.

A sequel to hit 2019 superhero flick Shazam! has just arrived in UK cinemas – this time titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods .

Those big names are screen legends Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, as well as Rachael Zegler, who burst onto the scene with her terrific leading turn in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asher Angel and Zachary Levi play Billy Batson / Shazam

Asher Angel and Zachary Levi play Billy Batson _ Shazam WB

Who is Billy Batson / Shazam? The champion of an ancient wizard, who possesses "the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury."

What else has Asher Angel been in? Aside from his role as Billy, Angel is best known for playing Jonah Beck in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack while he has also appeared in an episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

What else has Zachary Levi been in? Levi has also appeared in two MCU films as Fandral, while he is known for playing the title role in the series Chuck and for voicing Eugene Fitzherbert in Tangled.

Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody play Frederick "Freddy" Freeman

Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody play Frederick Freeman WB

Who is Freddy? Billy's physically disabled foster brother, who is a fan of superheroes. Grazer portrays Freddy's regular form, while Brody portrays his adult superhero form.

What else has Jack Dylan Grazer been in? Grazer is best known for his role as Eddie Kaspbrak in It. He has also had leading voice roles in Ron's Gone Wrong and Luca, and main roles in the series We Are Who We Are and the upcoming The Spiderwick Chronicles.

What else has Adam Brody been in? After breaking through playing Seth Cohen in The OC, Brody has gone on to have roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Thank You for Smoking, Jennifer's Body, Ready or Not, and Promising Young Woman, while he was in the main cast for recent series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Rachel Zegler plays Anthea

Rachel Zegler plays Anthea WB

Who is Anthea? A daughter of Atlas.

What else has Rachel Zegler been in? Zegler made a high-profile debut playing Maria in West Side Story and will play Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake as well as a main role in the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Lucy Liu plays Kalypso

Lucy Liu plays Kalypso WB

Who is Kaylpso? A daughter of Atlas.

What else has Lucy Liu been in? One of the most revered stars of her generation, highlights from Liu's career include roles in Ally McBeal, Elementary, the Charlie's Angels movies and other films such as Payback, Shanghai Noon, Chicago, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Lucky Number Slevin, Watching the Detectives, The Man with the Iron Fists, and Set It Up.

Helen Mirren plays Hespera

Helen Mirren plays Hespera WB

Who is Hespera? A daughter of Atlas.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Another screen legend, Mirren won the Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen and has also starred in a huge range of film and TV projects including Prime Suspect, The Long Good Friday, Cal, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Calendar Girls, The Tempest, The Hundred-Foot Journey Eye in the Sky, Trumbo (2015), and The Leisure Seeker. She has also appeared in several action films such as Red and its sequel Red 2, as well as The Fate of the Furious, Hobbs & Shaw and F9.

Ross Butler and Ian Chen play Eugene Choi

Ross Butler and Ian Chen play Eugene Choi WB

Who is Eugene? Billy's younger foster brother who is an obsessive gamer.

What else has Ross Butler been in? Butler is best known for his roles as Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why and Brett Willis on K.C. Undercover.

What else has Ian Chen been in? Chen is known for his role as Evan Huang in the TV series Fresh Off the Boat.

Meagan Good and Faithe Herman play Darla Dudley

Meagan Good and Faithe Herman play Darla Dudley WB

Who is Darla? Billy's good-natured younger foster sister.

What else has Meagan Good been in? After breaking through in the '90s with a turn in film Eve's Bayou and a regular role in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter, Good has appeared in films such as Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, Stomp the Yard, Think Like a Man, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, One Missed Call, Saw V and The Unborn.

What else has Faithe Herman been in? Herman is best known for her role as Annie Pearson in This is Us.

Grace Caroline Currey plays Mary Bromfield

Grace Caroline Currey plays Mary Bromfield WB

Who is Mary? Billy's mature and academically-driven older foster sister.

What else has Grace Caroline Currey been in? Currey is known for her role in Annabelle: Creation and has recently been seen in the main role in the survival thriller film Fall.

D. J. Cotrona and Jovan Armand play Pedro Peña

D. J. Cotrona and Jovan Armand play Pedro Peña WB

Who is Pedro? Billy's older foster brother, who is shy and sensitive.

What else has D.J. Cotrona been in? Cotrona's most high-profile credits have been in the film G.I. Joe: Retaliation and the horror TV series From Dusk till Dawn.

What else has Jovan Armand been in? This is Armand's most high-profile role, but he did star as Ernesto in three episodes of the series Snowfall.

Djimon Hounsou plays Shazam

Djimon Hounsou plays Shazam_ WB

Who is Shazam? The last surviving member of the Council of Wizards, who bestowed his powers on Billy Batson, after designating the boy as his champion.

What else has Djimon Hounsou been in? Hounsou is known for playing Korath the Pursuer in MCU ficks Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel while other film roles includeAmistad, Gladiator, In America, Blood Diamond, and Furious 7.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.