Yes, you read that right.

The news was revealed on the film’s official twitter page, joking that the East Coast is about to become the "Feast Coast".

But while we’re of course excited that this so-bad-it’s-good franchise is getting its third outing, we were all set for it to come to London.

After all, Judah Friedlander (who appeared as Mets-loving Bryan in the second film) talked us through the movements of a Sharknado…

“If you just look at the phenomenon of the Sharknado, if you look at this scientifically…” Friedlander explained, using a Sharknado poster as his teaching aid, “This is serious. This is a serious film.

“If you look at the Sharknado scientifically, it started out on the West Coast of the United States on the Pacific Ocean. Going further west it would have hit Hawaii, Asia… but it didn’t. It hit New York next. Which means it’s travelling east and that’s the Atlantic Ocean. The next major metropolitan area in the Atlantic is England, is London.”

We were ready for this. We’d been storing up our chainsaws and everything.

But it’s over to the East Coast residents to battle this one. Casting hasn’t been confirmed, but let’s hope for Orlando’s sake that Ian Ziering is back as Finn. He's been eaten by a shark and isn't afraid. Tara Reid (with a chainsaw for a hand) needs to be back by his side and, of course, Friedlander who wants to be in “all of the Sharknado films”.