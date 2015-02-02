Speaking in this week's Radio Times, Oyelowo says "We make period dramas [in Britain], but there are almost never black people in them, even though we've been on these shores for hundreds of years,

"I remember taking a historical drama with a black figure at its centre to a British executive with greenlight power, and what they said was that if it's not Jane Austen or Dickens, the audience don't understand.

"And I thought 'OK – you are stopping people having a context for the country they live in and you are marginalising me. I can't live with that. So I've got to get out.

“There’s a string of black British actors passing through where I live now in LA. We don’t have Downton Abbey, or Call the Midwife, or Peaky Blinders, or the 50th iteration of pride and Prejudice. We’re not in those. And it’s frustrating because it doesn’t have to be that way. I shouldn’t have to feel like I have to move to America to have a notable career.”

