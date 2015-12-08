Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was a sensation when it was released back in 2000. Introducing western audiences to Chinese martial arts, it was the highest grossing foreign language film in Hollywood history. Now a sequel is coming to Netflix, but the Mandarin has been dropped.

Advertisement

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny features the return of Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien, battling to keep a powerful sword from the grasp of an evil warlord. The slight cognitive dissonance caused by hearing them speak English doesn't distract from the spectacular action, but this is not the only change CTHD heralds. The decision to release the film on Netflix at the same time as in theatres has been somewhat controversial among theatre owners.