But of course, during the making of the snowy hit, some scenes had to be left on the cutting room floor.

We’ve been lucky enough to get a sneaky peek at one such scene.

Here directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee discuss the ‘dressing room scene’ which sees Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) rummaging through Elsa’s (voiced by Idina Menzel) wardrobe for something to wear to the coronation.

Lee explains how they’d originally wanted this scene in order to give the girls a reason to interact the way siblings normally do. Unfortunately, Elsa’s magical ice secret pushes them apart and the scene couldn’t work.

“Once the girls were divided, we needed to keep them divided” Lee notes.

However, while the scene didn’t make it into the final film, Buck details how the scene gave them a chance to get to know Anna better.

“It really was the beginning of finding Anna’s personality,” he says, “That quirky, fun, goofy personality that she’s got.”

Check out the scene here:

