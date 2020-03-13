Further details on the reboot are sparse, and there has been no comment on the reports from Spyglass.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are no strangers to the horror genre, with last year's Ready or Not proving a box office hit while the pair were also part of the horror filmmaking collective Radio Silence.

Wes Craven's film, which tells the story of the Ghostface killer, is considered something of a landmark in the history of the genre.

More like this

It starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Matthew Lillard, and spawned a four-film franchise, the last of which was released in 2011.

Craven, who directed all four features, once expressed an interest in a fifth instalment - but it never came to fruition, and he passed away in 2015, aged 76.

Advertisement

It is not clear if the new film will be a continuation of the story from the original franchise or a complete reboot.