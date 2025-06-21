Plot details about the upcoming movie, which is set for release in July 2026, are thin on the ground so far, but the cast is now coming together ahead of filming beginning this summer.

Bernthal joins returning stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned), with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink also joining the cast in role that's yet to be confirmed.

Netflix/Marvel

Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will take place after the events of 2021's No Way Home, which ends with the devastating revelation that everyone has forgotten Peter Parker.

Before he meets Spider-Man, though, the Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 after the final episode of season 1 saw him captured by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

The post-credits scene hints at an escape for him, though, as it sees him strike up a conversation with a task force member and begin shaking his hand before breaking his hand and arm through the cage.

Safe to say. it'll certainly be interesting to see how this brutality contrasts Peter Parker's pluckiness in Brand New Day - perhaps they'll be a match made in heaven!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in cinemas on Friday 31st July 2025.

