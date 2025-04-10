Later in the year, he'll be treating audiences to another live-action effort – this time a futuristic tale set on a remote planet and starring Elle Fanning – but before then, he's got an intriguing animated anthology tale on the way.

Predator: Killer of Killers, which also boasts Joshua Wassung as a co-director, has just released an exciting first-look – read on for everything we know about the project, including who's in the voice cast and when you can expect to see it.

Predator: Killer of Killers will be released on Friday 6th June 2025 – and will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

Unlike the other Predator film set to be released this year, Predator: Badlands – which is also helmed by director Dan Trachtenberg – the film will not be getting a theatrical release, and will therefore only be available to watch on streaming.

That is the same situation that occurred with previous film Prey, which debuted on Disney Plus to strong reviews in 2022. Let's hope this one goes down just as well!

Predator: Killer of Killers voice cast

While the voice cast for the film isn't especially star-studded, sci-fi film fans will be excited to see the name of Michael Biehn in there – with the star of Aliens and The Terminator confirmed for a key role.

Meanwhile, it's notable that Louis Ozawa Changchien is not making his first appearance in the franchise, having previously starred in 2010 effort Predators and the animated short film Predators: Moments of Extraction as Hanzo Kawakami.

You can find the full confirmed voice cast below – although we're still awaiting character names:

Lindsay LaVanchy

Louis Ozawa Changchien

Rick Gonzalez

Michael Biehn

Predator: Killer of Killers plot

The film is billed as an anthology story that will follows "three of the fiercest warriors in human history" from different timelines– each of whom come up against the ultimate killer of killers: the Predator.

Those three warriors are a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

Where does Predator: Killer of Killers fit in the timeline?

Predator. Fox

What with the aforementioned 2022 prequel Prey and the upcoming future-set Predator: Badlands, the franchise timeline is getting increasingly sprawling – and the fact that this new entry takes place across three different eras only makes things more confusing.

The first two chapters of Predator: Killer of Killers – set in the Viking era and feudal Japan respectively – will be the first chronological points in the timeline so far, while the third story – set during WWII slots in between Prey and the original 1987 film.

You can find the full chronological timeline below, with the release year in brackets:

Predator: Killers of Killers (Viking chapter) (2025)

Predator: Killer of Killers (Samurai chapter) (2025)

Prey (2022)

Predator: Killer of Killers (WWII chapter) (2025)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Aliens vs Predator (2004)

Aliens vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

Predators (2010)

The Predator (2018)

Predator: Badlands (2025)

Predator: Killer of Killers trailer

An official first-look at the film was released by Disney in April 2025 – giving fans an early glimpse at the animation style and the three different eras being explored. It certainly looks like this film won't be short on action...

Check it out below:

Predator: Killer of Killers will be released in UK cinemas on Disney Plus on Friday 6th June 2025.

