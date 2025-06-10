“Become the killer of killers,” a Warlord Predator commands them, before giving each warrior a weapon from their tribes. Determined to escape, Ursa, Kenji, and Torres managed to battle their way out of the arena, hijacking a nearby ship with the Yautjas in pursuit.

Mere moments before the credits rolled, however, Ursa was captured and taken to a room filled with cryochambers, where several prisoners – including Prey's Naru (Amber Midthunder) – were being held in suspended animation.

So, what does it all mean? Following that out-of-this-world ending, we unpack the fates of Ursa, Kenji, and Torres, while delving into Naru's game-changing cameo…

What happened to Ursa?

Ursa's life was marred by tragedy. After being forced to kill her father, Einar, and watching her son, Anders, die in the year 841 AD, the Viking warrior had nothing left to live for. That is, until she landed on the Predator's planet.

After spotting a glimmer of her late son, Anders, in World War Two pilot, Torres, the Valkyrie of the Northern Seas unleashed hell on the Predators. Having united with Kenji and Torres, Ursa fought valiantly and carried Kenji to safety, after he'd taken a spear to the arm for her. But when the Yautjas fired a harpoon at their ship, Ursa was forced to make a tough decision.

Ursa in Predator: Killer of Killers Disney

'Do not avenge me,” she tells Kenji and Torres, before sliding down the harpoon cable and destroying the launcher with her shield so they can flee. “All your sorceries and hell trinkets, and my boys still got away,” she tells the Warlord Predator proudly.

As it stands, Ursa has been captured by the Yautja, but she's still alive and could pop up in other instalments of the franchise. Looks like we'll have to wait and see…

What happened to Kenji?

Kenji's original arc was all about revenge. Following his brother Kiyoshi's betrayal in Feudal Japan, the skilled swordsman had returned 20 years later, ready to assassinate his sibling and take their father's place as a samurai warlord.

When a Predator attacked both Kenji and Kiyoshi, however, the brothers fought together once more, with Kenji forgiving Kiyoshi and staying at his side as he succumbed to his wounds. Knowing that two warriors would always be better than one, it’s Kenji who asks Torres and Ursa to unite, and before getting to the ship, he even takes a spear for Ursa, losing an arm in the process.

Kenji may have made it to the spacecraft, but when we left him, he was still bleeding and being hunted by the Predators, so he's not out of the woods just yet.

What happened to Torres?

Torres – a World War Two pilot abducted by the Predators – had the best shot at survival by the end of the film. Having reached the spacecraft unscathed, the character flew off into the sunset, with a seriously injured Kenji by his side, and the Yautjas on their tail.

While Torres's fate is uncertain, fans have been more swept up in one particular moment, which saw the character handed the Raphael Adolini 1715 flintlock pistol – AKA the same gun gifted to Lieutenant Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) in Predators 2.

During his time in the arena, Torres was dismayed to find the pistol, considering it wasn't even from his century, and as it turns out, the antique was also featured in Prey, with Naru handed the gun in 1719 by Raphael Adolini himself – what a cool Easter egg!

What does Naru's cameo mean?

Talking of Prey, it's Naru – the young Comanche warrior – who we see in the Predators' warehouse of cryochambers in that final scene.

Considering that Torres was given her gun in the arena, it's safe to assume that Naru had come face to face with the Yautjas after the events of Prey and was ultimately put into stasis. What's interesting about her capture, however, is that it opens up endless possibilities, including the prospect of further cameos.

Amber Midthunder as Naru in Prey. 20th Century Studios

With Naru locked up by the Predators, who's to say that the same fate hasn't befallen other iconic survivors, including Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), Anna (Elpidia Carrillo), Harrigan (Danny Glover), Royce (Adrien Brody) and even more favourites?

While we don't know what will happen next, one thing’s for sure: the Predator universe is in great hands with Dan Trachtenberg captaining the ship, and with Predator: Badlands landing in UK cinemas on November 7, fans won’t have to wait long for another treat.

Predator: Killer of Killers is now streaming on Disney Plus.

