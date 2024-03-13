His agents confirmed his death in a statement, saying: "We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver.

"A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise. Michael largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts into his political activism.

"It's been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe. Michael died on Tuesday 27th February at the age of 85. We miss him."

Michael Culver as Major Erwin Brandt in Secret Army in 1977. Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Culver was born in London in 1938, the son of an actor, Roland, and a casting director, Daphne. Throughout his life he was married twice – first, to Lucinda Curtis between 1962 and 1986, and later to Amanda Ward.

Over the years he appeared in many theatre shows alongside his TV and film work, while he later became more involved in activism, including supporting anti-war protester Brian Haw, who camped out in Parliament Square for 10 years protesting Britain's role in the Iraq War.

In 2023, Culver worked with Mark Rylance to have a statue of Haw, which was designed by Ward, to be put in place outside London's Imperial War Museum.

Fans have been posting their condolences and their memories of Culver on X, which was recently re-branded from Twitter.

The official account for Gerry Anderson shared: "We're sad to learn of the passing on February 27th of actor Michael Culver, who played, among many other roles, Eagle pilot Pete Irving in the Space:1999 episode Guardian of Piri. Our thoughts go out to all who knew him."

The page for the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes podcast also posted: "This is another painful one to share... we've lost the brilliant Michael Culver, our beloved Reginald Musgrave.

"For the brief time we met with him, he was extremely kind to us and we were glad to have the chance to convey our feelings about his work. RIP"

The page for UK Star Wars podcast Code Clearance Blue posted: "Sad news this morning that Michael Culver has passed away. We knew he'd been poorly more recently, yet J managed to meet him at an event back in December before he left early doors. No apology needed Captain Needa... rest in peace."