Pretty much ever since it was released to rave reviews all the way back in 2011, there have been rumours that Joe Cornish could return to make a sequel to his south London-set sci-fi Attack the Block.

Those rumours went up a notch in 2021, when it appeared to be confirmed that John Boyega would be reprising his role as Moses in a follow-up, and then again earlier this year, when the star explained that he had read Cornish's "phenomenal" draft for the sequel (via Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz).

So when RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Jodie Whittaker for a Big RT Interview about her new ITV drama Frauds, we couldn't help but ask if she'd heard any more news on a timeline for a new film – and if she would be back in her role as Samantha Adams.

"There’s been talk of it for years, and I know no more than last time," was her answer. "Which is, is there going to be one? When is it shooting?"

She added: "Absolutely I would do it. I think something like Attack the Block, there's always that chat. So hopefully that continues. I need to organise myself, send a self tape to Joe Cornish. I can definitely pop up again – maybe I should send him an aggressive email!"

Speaking more generally about her experience making that first film, she described it as one of her "happiest times".

"As a kid, I was hugely influenced by all the '80s creature features, the '90s adventure films," she said. "I was in our version of that, and I adored it."

Back in 2023, Boyega told RadioTimes.com that the idea of coming back to London to shoot a sequel and revisit his character "just fills me with joy".

He added: "It just feels like a treat, a nice treat for myself. Like honestly, sometimes I like to see actors where they've revisited a story because it's something that they hold dear in their heart.

"And it's good to know that we have an audience out there that is waiting for this as well, and a new audience that is going to be exposed to all the madness. And I just can't wait to be a Brit in something again!"

Attack the Block.

More recently he claimed that, with a first draft written, the creative team were now "just cooking it to make it right for everyone".

"We obviously need more money for those aliens," he said. "We want it to look real good for that 2026 crowd.

"But for us, it's just about developing the story and making sure Moses and the rest of the characters that we have left are fully hashed out before bringing it out and going to shoot.

"But I'm very passionate and very willing that we will shoot Attack the Block 2. It will happen. You're going to have to see, but the story is crazy. I've got to get in the gym."

In addition to Boyega and Whittaker, Attack the Block starred Nick Frost, Franz Drameh and Alex Ismail and followed a teenage street gang who are forced to defend themselves from alien invaders who arrive in their council estate on Guy Fawkes Night.

Frauds is available to stream on ITVX now and Attack the Block is streaming on Prime Video.

