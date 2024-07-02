Hellboy has seen two previous on-screen adaptations – Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 version, which starred Ron Pearlman in the titular role, and Neil Marshall's 2019 reboot of the franchise starring David Harbour.

While del Toro’s Hellboy and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, performed fairly well at the global office, Marshall’s adaptation was panned by critics and audiences alike and was also a flop at the box office, failing to amass even $100 million.

So, will the new film live up to the hype? Read on for everything you need to know about when it could land and who else stars.

A UK release date for the movie is yet to be announced, but watch this space!

Filming has officially wrapped on the project and it is expected to be released some time in 2024.

According to the franchise's creator, Mike Mignola, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the most faithful adaptation yet.

"I wasn't on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I've been seeing. If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one," Mignola wrote on Instagram back in May 2023.

"Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast – and to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of THE CROOKED MAN, my favorite of the Hellboy stories."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man cast

Jack Kesy (Baywatch) will lead the cast of the film as Hellboy.

He'll be joined by Adeline Rudolph (Resident Evil) as a rookie agent of the BPRD, Jefferson White (Yellowstone) as Tom Ferrel, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man.

Meanwhile, original Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is executive producing, and also co-wrote the film alongside Christopher Golden, while Brian Taylor (Crank) is helming the project.

Is there a trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man?

Yes, and by the looks of it, the film is going to be more of a horror movie, as opposed to a fantasy-adventure like the first two films.

Watch below:

