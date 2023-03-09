The star is well known in India for his comedic roles, including Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana and Calendar in Mr India.

He was also famed for starring in 2007 British drama film Brick Lane, in which he played Chanu Ahmed.

During his career, the actor won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media for the late star following the tragic news of his passing.

Kaushik's friend Anupam Kher took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Bollywood icon, writing: “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’

“But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his condolences, writing: “I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic, and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity and millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members."

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in emergency. He will be missed.”

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote: “Chanda Mama is gone,” referencing the character portrayed by Kaushik in Kumar’s 1997 film Mr & Mrs Khiladi.

“Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti.”

Actor Johny Lever also said: "The 1st time I met Satish ji was in the year ‘85, he was an Ast. director on an ad film we did together & just last week we were shooting 2gethr. A great actor, director & producer. It’s a huge loss for us & the industry. Prayers & condolences for the family."