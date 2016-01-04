Saoirse Ronan calls Ryan Gosling a blond Canadian Jesus for teaching us how to pronounce her name
For the record, it's Ser-Sha. Like Inertia.
It's alright, you're not the only one who avoids saying Saoirse Ronan's name because you have no idea how it should sound.
In fact, there are so many people getting the Brooklyn star's name wrong that Ryan Gosling, when presenting the Irish actress with a gong at the Hollywood Film Awards in November, came to the rescue and told everyone how to say it.
"It's Ser-sha, like inertia," Gosling explained on stage.
And if there's one thing we know, it's that people listen to the feminist, all-round good egg Gosling.
"Someone sent me a photo two weeks later of a cinema in Minnesota, and on the sign in the front it said "Brooklyn" and then underneath it said, 'Ser-sha, Like Inertia,"' Ronan told People magazine. "I couldn't believe it! They actually put it on the front of the cinema, so the power of Ryan Gosling is stronger than anything else.
"He's like, Jesus or something, like a blond Canadian Jesus".
Jesus, or maybe just a really good teacher. Because we bet you'll never forget how to say Saoirse now...