"It's Ser-sha, like inertia," Gosling explained on stage.

And if there's one thing we know, it's that people listen to the feminist, all-round good egg Gosling.

"Someone sent me a photo two weeks later of a cinema in Minnesota, and on the sign in the front it said "Brooklyn" and then underneath it said, 'Ser-sha, Like Inertia,"' Ronan told People magazine. "I couldn't believe it! They actually put it on the front of the cinema, so the power of Ryan Gosling is stronger than anything else.

"He's like, Jesus or something, like a blond Canadian Jesus".

Jesus, or maybe just a really good teacher. Because we bet you'll never forget how to say Saoirse now...