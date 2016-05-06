“I had a conversation with Mark Hamill about it when they were auditioning people for Jedis and I said we should go over to the studio and see if we could get in the movie. He didn’t even know there was a movie and then he ends up in it!” Jackson added.

But Jackson and his purple lightsaber aren’t just going to sit back and let another few Star Wars movies go by. He’s going to do something about it.

“Who knows, there’s like 30 movies coming – I’ll find my way back in somewhere!”

More like this

Mace Windu origin story, anyone?

Advertisement

Watch Samuel L Jackson on The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:40pm on BBC1