"I discovered on the first Captain America that I couldn’t learn lines with two eyes open and do them with one eye covered," Jackson told SFX magazine (via Games Radar).

"So now when I’m actually doing Nick Fury I cover my left eye when I’m learning my lines, so I still have the full visualisation in my head. It's a very weird thing but it works."

Released in March, the much-anticipated Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, features Jackson as Fury once again but, set in the 90s before Fury lost his eye, it will mark the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans will see the character without his eye patch.

Although it does sound as if we will find out how he lost it...

"You'll see, specifically, the origin of what happened to his eye," Jackson told Entertainment Tonight.

"You'll find out that he does have a family. That's referenced. You don't see them, but they are referenced in another way.

"There are things we talk about in his backstory that haven't been talked about before – where he's from, what he's done. There are times when he actually, humanly reacts to things with fear and awe instead of the stone face that he normally has, before he learns to control his emotions in another way.

"We get more of a backstory, and we get more of what turns him into this person that you originally meet in Iron Man."

Captain Marvel is released in cinemas on 8th March 2019