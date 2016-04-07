Rickman played Dr Lazarus, the fictional show-within-the-movie's alien science officer, and when he passed away after a battle with cancer earlier this year plans were halted, claims Rockwell.

"They were going to do a sequel on Amazon," the actor revealed in a Nerdist podcast. "We were ready to sign up, and [then] Alan Rickman passed away and Tim Allen wasn’t available – he has a show – and everybody’s schedule was all weird. It was going to shoot, like, right now. And how do you fill that void of Alan Rickman? That’s a hard void to fill."

It is indeed, Sam. It is indeed.