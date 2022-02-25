The actress was best known for playing US Army Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the film version of MASH.

Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kellerman has died at the age of 84, it has been confirmed.

The actress passed away at an assisted care home in California after a battle with dementia, her son Jack Krane told The Hollywood Reporter.

Kellerman appeared in many guest-starring roles on the small screen in the 1960s including Mannix, Ben Casey, 12 O’Clock High and The Outer Limits, before she famously appeared as Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH.

An adaptation of Richard Hooker’s 1968 novel about Army surgeons battling to save lives during the Korean War, MASH stood for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

Her portrayal in the 1970 dark comedy won her an Oscar nomination.

Talking about the iconic role, Kellerman said she eventually came to terms with being known for it.

In 2010, she said: "There were times in my life when I felt I had to go out and prove that I’m not just Hot Lips."

She added: "But at this point, just call me anything you want."

Kellerman also had a role in the third Star Trek episode Where No Man Has Gone Before, in which she played Dr Elizabeth Dehner, a human Starfleet officer, and was involved in several animated movies, completing voiceover work for Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

The star will also be famously remembered for starring in 1986’s Back to School, in which she portrayed comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s romantic interest.

“This is my one brag in life: The director [Alan Metter] said he felt that I helped make Rodney human, believable in a relationship. Because I just had to love him and be sincere about it,” the actress said in 2016 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Following the tragic news of her passing, Maron paid tribute to Kellerman on Twitter.

"Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with," he said.

"She played my mom on my series ‘Maron.’ My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP."