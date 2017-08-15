The event reportedly saw the stuntwoman lose control of her motorcycle and crash through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground floor studio.

Josh Brolin, who will play telekinetic mercenary Cable in the upcoming film, also passed on his condolences on Instagram:

David Leitch, director of Deadpool 2, said in a statement to Deadline: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.”

In another statement 20th Century Fox said: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”