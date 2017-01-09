He may have lost out to Ryan Gosling in his category but Ryan Reynolds still had a jolly good time at the Golden Globes, locking lips with Andrew Garfield as Gosling collected his award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

The Deadpool star was sitting with wife Blake Lively and former Spider-Man, Garfield at a table right in front of the stage so the camera had no trouble picking up their cheeky snog.