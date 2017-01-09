Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield had a cheeky snog as Ryan Gosling won his Golden Globe
Deadpool took losing very, very, very well
He may have lost out to Ryan Gosling in his category but Ryan Reynolds still had a jolly good time at the Golden Globes, locking lips with Andrew Garfield as Gosling collected his award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.
The Deadpool star was sitting with wife Blake Lively and former Spider-Man, Garfield at a table right in front of the stage so the camera had no trouble picking up their cheeky snog.
Their respective dates thought their public display of affection was thoroughly entertaining - and so did Twitter.
i ain't ever complaining about everything ever again ryan and andrew just gave me everything i ever needed
— kai (@capsebs) January 9, 2017
Excited doesn't even cover it.
Oh well, there's always the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, right?
I mean, you could probably find a way to get a nomination for it guys.