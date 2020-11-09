According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg is among the executive producers on Oslo, which is based on the award-winning play by JT Rogers about the secret negotiations between a group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, an agreement that paved the way for a treaty which would enshrine the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

HBO senior programming and films Vice President Tara Grace said: "In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we're delighted to work with JT and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen. Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, Oslo's themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn't be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life."

Executive producer Kristie Macosko Krieger added: "My memory of seeing Oslo on the stage for the first time is still so vivid. I felt then what I feel now — this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I'm excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience."

Deadline reported that Oslo has had COVID-related production problems while filming in Prague. Wilson revealed to them that she was in quarantine and production had stopped for a fortnight although she declined to confirm that it was on the set of Oslo.

Wilson (Luther) will play Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, while Scott (Fleabag) plays Terje Rød-Larsen, a sociologist and Mona's husband. The couple's backroom diplomacy and negotiations went largely unrecognised before a chance meeting between Rogers and Rød-Larsen led, ultimately, to the play.

Wilson returned to our screens on Sunday, playing Mrs Coulter in season two of His Dark Materials on BBC One, which also features Scott joining the adaptation of Philip Pullman's books as John Parry. He first appeared in the finale of season one.

