“I’d never cut anyone’s throat," says Pike, "so I went to a local butchers and with great determination set about the carcasses with a Stanley knife in full view of customers.”

And to perfect her sex scenes? “I rehearsed with a Dora the Explorer doll in my back yard, probably in full view of the neighbours!”

At least Boots the monkey wasn't there to see it...

More like this

Advertisement

Rosamund Pike appears with Chris Martin, Michael McIntyre and Andrew Lloyd Webber on The Graham Norton Show at 10:35pm on Friday 11th November