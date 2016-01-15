Room, the big-screen adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s multiple prize-winning 2010 novel, has been nominated for four Oscars — and everyone's talking about it. The movie tells the story of five-year-old-Jack (Jacob Tremblay), born and confined to the basement of an unnamed captor, where he lives with his seven-years imprisoned mother (Brie Larson).

In this exclusive video, director Lenny Abrahamson narrates a scene in which Jack gets angry at his mum. It wasn't an easy part of the film to make because, adorably, the 8-year-old Tremblay didn't want to shout at Larson. "It's rude to shout — and I like her," he whispered to the director...