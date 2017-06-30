So what can we get from this? Admittedly very little – but here is our best attempt.

The team are staying hydrated on set. This could be key to a good movie because drinking lots of water is very important.

Unless the water is actually a prop! Has the Star Wars universe discovered bottled water? Is Han Solo a water smuggler? Hopefully the Star Wars universe has sorted out its plastics problem and isn't just creating a bunch of polluting space junk.

It looks like Ron Howard is wearing heavy-duty steel toe cap boots to protect his feet. So things must be pretty dangerous on set with lots of heavy props.

Or they could simply be hiking boots, in which case maybe the set is REALLY BIG and he has to hike across it.

There is a dusty footprint. Is Ron creating some kind of desert scene? Or has a crew member just got ancient shoes?

Ron's teaser may be frustratingly cryptic, but at least he didn't make the Wookie Mistake of releasing actual spoilers...

The Han Solo movie is scheduled for release in May 2018