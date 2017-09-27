His latest Star Wars snap might be the most mysterious of all, showing off some strange stone-carved symbol with the comment ‘Can anybody translate for me?” and the hashtag #McQuarrie.

Now, that name will ring bells for many Star Wars fans, as Ralph McQuarrie was the concept artist credited for much of the franchise’s unique visual style (from spaceships to aliens) and whose beautiful drawings are still used as inspiration for the series years after his death in 2012. Notably, one of his original designs for Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi cropped up as part of desert planet Jakku in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

So it could be that whatever Howard is showing us also comes from some of McQuarrie’s previously-unused designs, finally being realised in the Han Solo movie. Perhaps, as some fans have already suggested, it could be a building known as the Temple of the Blueleaf Cluster (seen here), which has some similar symbols on display.

Said symbols have also cropped up in Star Wars animated series Star Wars: Rebels, adorning the walls of a Jedi Temple visited by lead character Ezra Bridger as he’s put through his Jedi trials.

So could this snap hint that we’ll be seeing young Han (Alden Ehrenreich) visiting a mysterious temple? Or does it mean there may be more Jedi influence in the film than we first suspected? Guess we’ll have to wait until the next cryptic tweet to find out…

The untitled Han Solo movie will be released in May 2018