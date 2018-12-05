By the beard of Zeus! Ron Burgundy gets his own podcast
Will Ferrell is returning to play the Anchorman newsreader. It’s kind of a big deal
Well, that escalated gradually: Ron Burgundy – the legendary newsman with a voice that could make a wolverine purr and suits so fine they made Sinatra look like a hobo – is finally getting his own podcast.
14 years after Will Ferrell’s character appeared in Anchorman, it’s been announced the actor will revive the role for a show produced by Funny Or Die and iHeartRadio in the US.
Announcing the news, Burgundy said: "Listen, I don't know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about. I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.
"By the way, if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!! Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that's called persistence! I have filed suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims.
“I will be representing myself legally, since I currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney."
Burgundy also unveiled the news on Twitter – with an argument with CNN anchor Don Lemon.
Burgundy’s beloved San Diegans and fans around the world will be able to listen in early 2019. The podcast is set to run for two 12-episode seasons.