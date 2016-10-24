Rogue One: a Star Wars Story to hit UK cinemas early
Take that, America - the first Star Wars anthology movie will open in the UK on 15 December
American Star Wars fans will be glaring jealously across the Atlantic as, yet again, the UK gets to see a new Star Wars movie before it opens in the USA.
That's right - Rogue One: a Star Wars Story will officially be released in the UK on 15 December, a full day earlier than its US premiere.
The UK was also treated to an early opening for Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in December 2015. Sorry, America.
As they release the first of three standalone Star Wars anthology movies, Disney and LucasFilm execs will be watching anxiously to see if Rogue One can match the success of The Force Awakens, which smashed box office records around the world.
The film, which follows a group of Rebels on their mission to steal the blueprints to the Death Star, is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.