The UK was also treated to an early opening for Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in December 2015. Sorry, America.

As they release the first of three standalone Star Wars anthology movies, Disney and LucasFilm execs will be watching anxiously to see if Rogue One can match the success of The Force Awakens, which smashed box office records around the world.

The film, which follows a group of Rebels on their mission to steal the blueprints to the Death Star, is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.