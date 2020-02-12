Now, the film is going on a UK-wide tour with a full orchestra who will play the music of the picture live to the audience and bring the film.

Buy tickets for Rocketman Live in Concert

Here’s everything you need to know about the production and how you can get tickets to see Rocketman Live in Concert.

More like this

When do Rocketman Live in Concert tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Rocketman go on sale Thursday 13 February at 10am.

Tickets on general release will be available from Valentine’s Day on Friday 14 February from 10am.

How to get tickets for Rocketman Live in Concert

Rocketman Live in Concert tickets will be available to buy through official vendor Ticketmaster here.

Which UK venues will Rocketman Live in Concert tour?

Rocketman Live in Concert will tour six venues across the UK, including Northern Ireland and Scotland:

How much do Rocketman Live in Concert tickets cost?

Tickets for Rocketman Live in Concert range from £32.50 to £76.50 depending on venue and seating arrangements.

The ticket price classes for London are; £36.50, £46.50, £56.50 and £76.50.

Advertisement

All other dates and venues will have ticket prices of £32.50, £40.50, £50.50, £65.50.