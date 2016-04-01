It was thought her schedule on the Netflix series would make it difficult for her to shoot her role in the film, but a deal is said to be close to completion.

Sicario's Denis Villeneuve is directing, with the story set to continue several decades after the conclusion of the first film.

Set in a futuristic Los Angeles, the original Blade Runner follows the attempts of bounty hunter/Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) to track down and destroy a group of self-aware bioengineered androids, who are determined to overcome their pre-programmed degeneration and death.

Ford is reprising the role of Deckard, with Wright said to be in line to play a "key role". It's not yet clear whether she will portray a human or a replicant.

The story is being penned by Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original, along with Michael Green. It's said to be based on a story by Fancher and original director Ridley Scott with the latter serving as executive producer.

Principle photography is expected to start in July.