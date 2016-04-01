Robin Wright set to join Harrison Ford in Blade Runner sequel
The House of Cards star is said to be in "final negotiations" to join the flick, which will also feature Ryan Gosling
Robin Wright looks set to star in the Blade Runner sequel.
The House of Cards actress is said to be in "final negotiations" to join Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in the follow up to the 1982 sci-fi thriller, Variety reports.
It was thought her schedule on the Netflix series would make it difficult for her to shoot her role in the film, but a deal is said to be close to completion.
Sicario's Denis Villeneuve is directing, with the story set to continue several decades after the conclusion of the first film.
Set in a futuristic Los Angeles, the original Blade Runner follows the attempts of bounty hunter/Blade Runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) to track down and destroy a group of self-aware bioengineered androids, who are determined to overcome their pre-programmed degeneration and death.
Ford is reprising the role of Deckard, with Wright said to be in line to play a "key role". It's not yet clear whether she will portray a human or a replicant.
The story is being penned by Hampton Fancher, who co-wrote the original, along with Michael Green. It's said to be based on a story by Fancher and original director Ridley Scott with the latter serving as executive producer.
Principle photography is expected to start in July.