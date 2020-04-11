Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada, best known for 2018 crime movie Blindspotting, will helm the movie, penned by Kari Granlund (writer of the Lady and the Tramp remake)

The original movie delivered a comic take on the classic English legend, with anthropomorphic animals portraying the story’s key stars. Robin ‘take-from-the-rich-to-give-to-the-poor’ Hood was depicted as a fox, his best friend Little John by a bear, ally Friar Tuck a badger and the greedy Prince John a lion.

Although in development, it’s yet unclear when the project could emerge on Disney Plus, with many Disney projects put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service recently announced it had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, helped by its launch in territories across Europe, including the UK.

