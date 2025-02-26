Roberto Orci, Star Trek and Transformers writer, dies aged 51
Orci also co-created the hit sci-fi series Fringe.
Roberto Orci, the writer and producer behind the blockbuster reboots of Star Trek and Transformers in the late 2000s, has died at the age of 51, it has been confirmed.
The Mexican-American screenwriter passed away on Tuesday (25th February) at his LA home from kidney disease, Variety reports.
Orci began his career in TV with longtime collaborator and friend Alex Kurtzman on series such as Xena: Warrior Princess.
The duo went on to collaborate on the reboots of Star Trek, Transformers, the Now You See Me franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Ender’s Game, and Mission: Impossible 3.
Other collaborations include the TV series Sleepy Hollow and romcom The Proposal, as well as the sci-fi series Fringe, which they co-created with JJ Abrams.
Orci’s other TV credits include Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Alias, Scorpion, and the 2010 reboot of Hawaii Five-0.
Following the announcement of Orci's passing, tributes have been flooding in for the late star on social media.
Actress Lucy Lawless wrote on Twitter/X: "Desperately sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. A beautiful, sweet man and outrageously talented. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the many people who loved him."
Filmmaker Joe Russo also shared his condolences, writing: "My first boss in Hollywood said the script for STAR TREK was the best he’d ever read - and he wasn’t kidding.
"Roberto Orci was a generational screenwriting talent and his death at only 51 is a tragic loss because I’m sure there were more masterworks to come. RIP to one of the greats."
Meanwhile, journalist Jeff Goldsmith wrote: "Truly saddened to hear about Roberto Orci’s passing, he was a really nice guy. When my podcast began, Orci & his writing partner Alex Kurtzman were in multiple episodes as their careers skyrocketed.
"I really enjoyed having them back each time & Bob will surely be missed. RIP."
Orci was open about his past battles with alcoholism. He is survived by his parents, Macuqui Robau-Garcia and Roberto Orci Sr, his stepmother, Jeanine Orci, and his three siblings, Courtney Ford, JR Orci and Taylor Orci.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.