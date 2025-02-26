Orci began his career in TV with longtime collaborator and friend Alex Kurtzman on series such as Xena: Warrior Princess.



The duo went on to collaborate on the reboots of Star Trek, Transformers, the Now You See Me franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Ender’s Game, and Mission: Impossible 3.

Other collaborations include the TV series Sleepy Hollow and romcom The Proposal, as well as the sci-fi series Fringe, which they co-created with JJ Abrams.

Orci’s other TV credits include Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Alias, Scorpion, and the 2010 reboot of Hawaii Five-0.

Following the announcement of Orci's passing, tributes have been flooding in for the late star on social media.

Actress Lucy Lawless wrote on Twitter/X: "Desperately sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. A beautiful, sweet man and outrageously talented. I send my heartfelt condolences to all the many people who loved him."

Filmmaker Joe Russo also shared his condolences, writing: "My first boss in Hollywood said the script for STAR TREK was the best he’d ever read - and he wasn’t kidding.

"Roberto Orci was a generational screenwriting talent and his death at only 51 is a tragic loss because I’m sure there were more masterworks to come. RIP to one of the greats."

Meanwhile, journalist Jeff Goldsmith wrote: "Truly saddened to hear about Roberto Orci’s passing, he was a really nice guy. When my podcast began, Orci & his writing partner Alex Kurtzman were in multiple episodes as their careers skyrocketed.

"I really enjoyed having them back each time & Bob will surely be missed. RIP."

Orci was open about his past battles with alcoholism. He is survived by his parents, Macuqui Robau-Garcia and Roberto Orci Sr, his stepmother, Jeanine Orci, and his three siblings, Courtney Ford, JR Orci and Taylor Orci.