The US star was best known for roles in the original Magnificent Seven film and 1960s spy series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., in which he played suave secret agent Napoleon Solo and gained worldwide popularity.

In more recent years he also made a name for himself on this side of the Atlantic, playing professional conman Albert Stroller in all 8 series of BBC drama Hustle from 2004 until the series ended in 2012. He also had a recurring part as Milton Fanshaw in soap opera Coronation Street.

Other prominent roles included detective Harry Rule in The Protectors, General Hunt Stockwell in The A-Team and villain Ross Webster in Superman III, with Vaughn’s performance in 1959 film The Young Philadelphians earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.