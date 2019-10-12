Born in Rochester, New York, Forster's breakout role was in the critically acclaimed 1969 film Medium Cool. He played starring roles in the TV series Banyon (1972-73) and Nakia (1974), appeared in the cult Disney movie The Black Hole (1979) and Chuck Norris action movie The Delta Force (1986).

Forster's career got a significant boost in the '90s when he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Max Cherry in Tarantino's 1997 movie Jackie Brown.

Robert Forster in Jackie Brown Miramax

He would go on to appear in the films Mulholland Drive (2001) and Lucky Number Slevin (2006) and the TV shows Heroes, Last Man Standing and Twin Peaks: The Return.

He also played Walter White's new identity specialist in Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the sequel movie El Camino – released to Netflix on Friday, the day of Forster's death.

The actor is survived by his partner Denise Grayson. children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghen and four grandchildren.

Jackie Brown co-stars Samuel L Jackson and Pam Grier were among those to pay tribute.