The film will be written by Oscar-winning Gold director Stephen Gaghan, and although it is based on the 1920s books by Hugh Lofting, it’s not been confirmed which period the film will be set in.

Rex Harrison played Doctor Dolittle on screen in the 1967 movie, while Eddie Murphy revived the character in 1998.

Most recently, Downey starred in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He'll soon be back as Iron Man in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, while a third Sherlock Holmes movie has also been announced.