Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed is reportedly in talks with Netflix to take on the titular role in an adaptation of Hamlet.

Advertisement

Deadline claim that Ahmed, who won an Emmy for his role in HBO’s The Night Of, could star in a modern-day version of the Shakespeare classic, set in a London of economic and political uncertainty. They also report that the version has been developed by the actor with writer Mike Lesslie (2015’s Macbeth). Jim Wilson (Attack the Block) is being lined up to produce.