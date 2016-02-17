Among several memorable scenes there was one in particular that stood out, the moment when the endearingly inept Commandant Eric Lassard stepped up to the Police Academy lectern to give a speech, unaware that crouched beneath was an enthusiastic prostitute with time on her hands.

The idea that any woman’s first reaction in such a situation would be to unzip the trousers in front of her would probably set back feminism a few years, but as teenaged boys that didn’t even enter our minds. We just knew it was risqué, titillating and very funny.

You may wonder if focusing on a scene like this is a fitting way to mark the death of a 98-year-old actor who, in a 60-year career, played numerous other roles (including that of the foster father in 80s US sitcom Punky Brewster) but Gaynes really was best known for Police Academy – he starred in all seven films – and I would argue that the real hilarity in that moment, the thing that means it is still funny to this day, is Lassard’s valiant determination, a tremor in his voice, to continue with his speech despite what is happening to him.

More like this

That would not have worked had Gaynes not been game, and had he not been such a great deadpan comic talent.

So that’s what I want to celebrate today – a man who made me laugh when I was 13 years old and still makes me laugh today.

Advertisement

Commandant Lassard, we salute you! RIP.