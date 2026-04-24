Ringo Starr has revealed he’s been on the set of the upcoming Beatles movies – after spending a day hanging out with his on-screen counterpart, Barry Keoghan.

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Irish actor Keoghan is set to play the Beatles’ drummer in the upcoming four-part film series, directed by Sam Mendes and written by Adolescence's Jack Thorne.

All four films are set to drop at the same time in 2028 – with each segment focusing on one of the Fab Four.

As one of the two Beatles who are still alive, Ringo Starr, real name Richard Starkey, has now spoken about his thoughts on the upcoming retelling of his life, revealing he spent a day with Keoghan at his home in Los Angeles ahead of his portrayal.

Speaking to the BBC, Ringo said: "It wasn't like one of those in-depth things.”

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. Sony

Joking that Keoghan didn’t question ‘which hand he would pick his nose with’, he added: "It was none of that. It was just hanging out and saying 'hi'."

The Beatles movies are currently in production, with the cast being seen shooting around Liverpool and central London, with filming also taking place in Bovingdon Airfield Studios.

While Starr is aware of the scripts, he refused to comment to the site about just how accurate the film will be, or if they have taken any artistic licence in telling the story.

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However, he has visited the set, which he noted he “had a bit of trouble with” because the project was in his mind as a documentary.

“They are not documentaries, they are films and I had to get used to that,” he added.

When it comes to picking which of the four movies to watch, he joked fans should “bring sandwiches” and watch them all.

The Beatles John Downing/Getty Images

Alongside Keoghan as Ringo, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn completes the line-up as George Harrison.

Other cast members include Lucy Boynton, Aimee Lou Wood, David Morrissey, James Nortona and Saoirse Ronan.

Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Starr’s first wife, Maureen Starkey.

The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinema Experience will be released in 2028.

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