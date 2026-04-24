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Ringo Starr reveals what happened when he visited set of upcoming The Beatles biopics - and talks meeting actor Barry Keoghan
Barry is set to portray the Beatles drummer in the upcoming 'Four-Part Cinematic Experience' following the band's career.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 6:46 pm
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