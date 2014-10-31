Ricky Gervais to write, direct and star in new film with Eric Bana
Special Correspondents will see Gervais don multiple hats for another big-screen venture
Ricky Gervais admits in his blog he’s a busy man with many a project on the go and now he’s adding a movie with Eric Bana to the list in the form of satirical comedy drama Special Correspondents.
Gervais is to write and direct the film which will see Bana (Star Trek, Troy) play a struggling New York-based radio journalist. His career is on the line and so he takes to faking frontline war reports from the comfort of his hideout above a Spanish restaurant in the heart of Manhattan. Gervais will play Bana's radio technician side-kick.
The film is to start principal photography in Vancouver and New York next Spring.
Gervais is no stranger to the big screen with the third Night At the Museum film on the way as well as his own David Brent film, Life on the Road.
Bana is currently shooting The Finest Hours and has The Secret Scripture on his list of upcoming projects.