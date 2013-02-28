The Muppets…Again! will see Gervais heading up a cast that includes Tina Fey, Ray Liotta and Ty Burrell from My Family, as well as everyone’s favourite Jim Henson creations.

In the film, the Muppets find themselves getting caught up with a jewel thief named Constantine, who’s a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog, while on a world tour.

The Muppets…Again! is due to be released in UK cinemas on 21 March 2014.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out some pics from the film here. And for more from Gervais, have a look at the brand-new trailer for The Office Revisited.