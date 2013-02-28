Ricky Gervais and Pepe the King Prawn hang out on the set of The Muppets...Again!
Watch a video clip of Derek's star being a little cold to the cute Spanish crustacean
Ricky Gervais is currently hard at work on the new Muppets film, but he recently took a break from shooting to hang out with Pepe the King Prawn (or Pepino Rodrigo Serrano Gonzales, as he’s known to aficionados) on set.
Well, “hang out” might be pushing it a bit. As you can see in this video, Gervais isn't very keen on chatting with the prawn. I can't think why. Maybe he's allergic to shellfish:
The Muppets…Again! will see Gervais heading up a cast that includes Tina Fey, Ray Liotta and Ty Burrell from My Family, as well as everyone’s favourite Jim Henson creations.
In the film, the Muppets find themselves getting caught up with a jewel thief named Constantine, who’s a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog, while on a world tour.
The Muppets…Again! is due to be released in UK cinemas on 21 March 2014.
Check out some pics from the film here. And for more from Gervais, have a look at the brand-new trailer for The Office Revisited.