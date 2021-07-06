Superman and The Goonies director Richard Donner dies aged 91 – Kevin Feige pays tribute

Prolific Hollywood director Richard Donner has died aged 91. The news was confirmed on Monday by his wife, producer Lauren Shuler Donner, and his business manager. No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

Advertisement

Donner is best known for directing classics like The Goonies and Superman. He also helmed action blockbusters like the Lethal Weapon series, Conspiracy Theory and Maverick. His stellar career spans producing credits on the likes of Free Willy, Deadpool, and many more.

“He was a great man. I was a very very lucky woman. But he was very sick, so it was time for him to go,” his wife told Deadline.

She added: “The love for him coming out is amazing. That’s who he was, Pete. He was larger than life and fun and generous, and everybody who knew him loved him, absolutely loved him. I have so many emails and texts — I will never be able to get through them.”

Tributes for the Bronx-born director have been pouring in since the news of his passing was announced.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige released a statement via the Marvel Studios Twitter account, saying: “Richard Donner not only made me believe a man could fly, he made me believe that comic characters could be brought to life on the big screen with heart, humor, humanity and verisimilitude.

“Above all he taught me that it can and must be done with respect, caring, and kindness to everyone in front of and behind the camera.”

Feige went to on to say he owed his career to “Dick and Lauren”, who became his mentors.

Steven Spielberg, who wrote and produced The Goonies, echoed the sentiment via a statement on Amblin’s Twitter account.

“Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres,” he wrote. “Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and – of course – the greatest Goonies of all.”

Steven Spielberg reflects on the passing of Richard Donner, friend, and beloved director of THE GOONIES for Amblin Entertainment, who passed away today at 91.#RichardDonner #TheGoonies pic.twitter.com/6KSmKvWqVI — Amblin (@amblin) July 5, 2021

Goonies star Sean Astin also posted on Twitter, sharing that Donner had “the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine” and that he was “so much fun”.

“What I perceived in him as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.”

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.



- Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover gave a statement to Deadline.

“My heart is broken,” he said. “Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon Team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

Advertisement

Donner’s wife confirmed there would be a memorial held for him in September at Warner Bros.