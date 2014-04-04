Ayoade, who with co-writer Avi Korine has adapted Fyodor Dostoyevsky's 1846 novella, told RadioTimes.com: "The idea is a doppelganger existing and no-one noticing. You are replaceable. There's nothing special to you. Your reaction to that is very funny. Historically, the sort of actors who would be suitable for this would be Dustin Hoffman or Jack Lemmon. I think Jesse is the [current] actor who's most like them.

"He has an enormous range, but without doing caricatures... he's able to transform himself attitudinally. When we were editing, even on a still frame, if someone came into the room they'd know exactly which character he was playing."

