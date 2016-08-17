Fans have been sending messages of encouragement - "There is no try... only do" - and sharing how much they wish they could be in the room assisting him.

Some have likened his chair to the Iron Throne, others have taken to simply detailing exactly what make and model it is (home improvements?) while others have just been yelling (well, using capital letters) to urge him to "MAKE IT AWESOME".

Meanwhile, news came this week that John Williams will score Episode VIII.

More like this

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2017